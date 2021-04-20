The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 19 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 19.7 per cent (18.8 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: +463 (+401 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,153 (+3 compared to Sunday)

🟡 R number: 1.11 (1.18 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 151/100,000 inhabitants (150.9 Sunday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26.2 per cent (26.2 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest:

Changes to national corona law

The federal government Monday agreed to alter a proposed national corona law after a curfew and the trigger at which schools would be forced to close sparked criticism. In counties with an incidence above 100, people would not be allowed out of their houses between 10pm and 5am. A 9pm curfew had been proposed. People would also be able to go out alone to jog or walk until midnight. Schools would have to close at an incidence of 165, rather than 200. And non-essential stores would have to issue appointments to remain open between incidences of 100 and 150. The Bundestag, or lower house of parliament, will vote on the bill Wednesday and the Bundesrat, the upper house, Thursday. Its chances of passing are unclear - Berlin may abstain in the vote in the Bundesrat.

Half of the vaxx-eligibles haven't made an appointment

Since vaccinations began in Berlin, the city-state has sent out about 1.7m invitations for vaccinations but only 812,521 have made an appointment, according to the response to an inquiry by parliamentarian Sebastian Czaja of the business-friendly FPD party. Officials have also thrown away 2,533 doses because of mistakes made during the vaccination, because not enough medical personnel was available or because the vaccine had expired. That's less than 1 per cent of all vaccine used in the capital.

Resistance to in-school corona tests

A Berlin-wide group of school parent representatives sent an open letter to Berlin's education department criticising compulsory Covid-19 self-testing in schools. The parents are in favour of testing but say they should also be allowed to be performed at home. Education officials say the only reliable way to perform the tests - two are mandatory per week to attend in-person classes - is in school, which is crucial since they help protect teachers as well as schoolkids.

