The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 21 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 21.6 per cent (20.2 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +1,166 (+759 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,169 (+6 compared to Tuesday)

🟢 R number: 0.85 (1.0 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 150/100,000 inhabitants (152 Tuesday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26.9 per cent (26.3 per cent Tuesday)

The latest:

Ask your doctor if AstraZeneca is right for you

Three of Germany's 16 states are now permitting anyone who volunteers to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Family doctors in Bavaria, Mecklenberg-Western Pommerania and Saxony are now allowed to jab anyone they see fit with the vaccine. Berlin, are you listening?

Corona despite vaccination

Some 150 of the 300,000 Berliners who have been fully vaccinated caught the coronavirus despite the vaccination, according to public broadcaster RBB. The vaccine is believed, however, to have lessened the effects of the infection, with 88 of the 150 suffering no symptoms. Sixty-two reportedly had to be hospitalised but none of the vaccinated people ended up in intensive care. The numbers aren't surprising since no vaccine offers 100 per cent protection.

Chancellor Merkel's corona laws heading for victory

The Bundesrat, or upper house of parliament, is expected to approve the federal government's nationwide corona restrictions today, which will then likely go into effect next week. The Bundestag passed them Wednesday. Once the rate of new infections per 100,000 people over seven days exceeds 100, a raft of measures automatically goes into place, including a 10pm to 5am curfew. We'll update our corona rules page accordingly, because knowing the corona rules seems to be a journalist's main job these days. BTW, Berlin will abstain in the vote, because Berlin.

