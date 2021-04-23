The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Thursday, 22 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 22.2 per cent (21.2 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +1,135 (+1,166 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,175 (+6 compared to Wednesday)

🟢 R number: 0.77 (0.85 Wednesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 147.8/100,000 inhabitants (150 Wednesday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26.9 per cent (27.3 per cent Wednesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest:

Shops closing down again on Saturday

The update to Germany's Infectious Disease Law, pushed by Chancellor Angela Merkel to unify corona regulations across the country, has been greenlighted by both houses of parliament. The new rules go into effect Saturday in areas with incidence rates over 100 (we're just under 150 in Berlin). oThe most immediate change will be a curfew between 10pm and 5am (except for work and emergencies). We can walk the dog or jog alone until midnight. Non-essential retail can remain open until the incidence hits 150, though shoppers will need a current negative test as well as an appointment. Schools must close if we reach 165 new infections per 100,000 over 7 days. The regs remain valid through the end of June (or till the incidence number drops below 100). A challenge to the amendment has already been lodged with the Constitutional Court.

Astrazeneca for all?

On Thursday, Berlin loosened the rules on Astrazeneca shots. Now all GPs or Hausärtzte can administer the corona vaccine to any one who wants it - which doesn't mean there won't be long waiting lists since the supply is still limited. Meanwhile, German health minister Jens Spahn promised everyone in Germany who wanted to get vaccinated would be able to do so by June.

Satirical actor videos

Meanwhile, 53 well-known actors posted videos under the sarcastic hashtag #allesdichtmachen (#shuteverythingdown) triggering both widespread support and uproar. The videos vary wildly in their message. Many expressed faux-praise for the government's lockdown measures, or thanked the media, in the case of Jan Josef Liefers, for "making sure there was no unnecessary critical debate on the sensible and always appropriate measures taken by the government". Non-mainstream virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit called the collection of videos a "masterpiece" while satirist Jan Böhmermann tweeted that the only corona video anyone had to watch was the ARD documentary on the Charité intensive care ward. Others accused the actors of playing into the hands of the Querdenker corona skeptic movement.



