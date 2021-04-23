The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 25 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 22 per cent

New cases in one day: +198 (+485 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,188 (+1 compared to Saturday)

🟢 R number: 1.09 (1.02 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 135.4/100,000 inhabitants (132.6 Saturday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 27.1 per cent (27.2 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest:

Merkel and the state premiers meet, again

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states will meet Monday afternoon for the first time since a disastrous March meeting after which the chancellor was forced to apologise for a last-minute attempt to add an extra day to the Easter holidays. The pols Monday are discussing vaccinations and whether to grant fully vaccinated people more freedoms - health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has said they should be treated like those with negative corona tests. They are also expected to discuss a possible end to the restrictions on who can be vaccinated - at least four states, including Berlin, no longer tell doctors who they may or may not vaccinate with AstraZeneca's concoction.

India aid

The German army may send mobile oxygen production equipment to India as part of EU-wide aid to the country, which is currently struggling with a second Covid-19 wave. India now has the second-highest number of recorded corona infections behind the US. The country Sunday reported 349,691 new infections, the highest ever of a single country. The US, the UK and Pakistan among others are also sending aid, according to public broadcaster ARD.

No Sputnik for you!

Berlin economy minister Ramona Pop (Die Grüne) opposes plans in Berlin to buy Sputnik V vaccine from Russia. Pop is irked because other states have already ordered millions of doses from a vaccine that isn't even approved in the EU and because money from the purchase would benefit the Kremlin, which is currently using the health of opposition politican Alexi Navalny as a political football. She would instead prefer an emergency approval for a vaccine from German biotech Curevac and chemicals giant Bayer.

In case you missed it ...

The sun is finally shining and Berlin clubs are planning outdoor events to bring back some of the old Berlin.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.

More Berlin news in English.