The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 26 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 22.05 per cent

New cases in one day: +793 (+198 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,193 (+5 compared to Sunday)

🟢 R number: 1.05 (1.09 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 137.9/100,000 inhabitants (135.4 Sunday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 27.1 per cent (27.1 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest:

Freedoms for vaccinated, recovered and tested people

Following yesterday's meeting of Germany's political brass, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) said plans were being hatched to grant more rights to people who have been vaccinated or who can show they've had Covid-19 and recovered. These two groups will be treated like those with a negative corona test result and be able to travel and shop as they please. The new privileges won't yet include restaurants, nightlife, concerts and theatre. It's important to note that nothing has been finalised yet. In a TV appearance yesterday, health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said a decision on the matter would probably happen by the end of May.

Müller: lift vaccination priorty rules in May or June

Berlin's mayor Michael Müller (SPD) is confident that vaccinations can be opened up to anyone who wants one in May or, at the latest, in June. Speaking on ARD TV, Müller promised an uptick in the speed of vaccinations in May.

Federal infection law facing legal challenge

Around 65 motions have been filed in the Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe challenging the constitutionality of the new federal infectious disease legislation (the "federal emergency brake") which has been in force since Saturday. Among the plaintiffs are the pro-business liberals, the FDP, who say there is little scientific evidence suggesting that nighttime curfews reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Currently, a curfew from 10pm to 5am is in force in areas with a seven-day incidence rate of 100 or above (like Berlin). People can go for a walk or jog alone between 10pm and midnight. The Constitutional Court has yet to announce when it will make a decision.

