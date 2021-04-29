The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 28 April)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 23.1 per cent (22.4 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +1,053 (+951 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,210 (+9 compared to Tuesday)

🟢 R number: 0.74 (0.91 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 134/100,000 inhabitants (136.5 Tuesday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26.4 per cent (27.2 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest:

Vaccines for kids

With vaccinations for adults making progress, vaccine makers are now testing products for children and youth. German vaccine producer Biontech said it hopes to have a product for kids 12 and older approved by June and one for kids as young as six months by fall, according to Der Spiegel. The vaccine is marketed as part of a cooperation with US drugs company Pfizer. Meanwhile, US rival Moderna is also testing its vaccine for similar age groups - experts had feared that vaccinating adults would then focus outbreaks on schools and daycares.

Gysi says vaccinations should equal freedom

Celeb leftwing politician Gregor Gysi (Die Linke) said during a morning TV show that people who present no danger - those with a vaccination, negative corona test or proof of a recent recovery from the illness - should be allowed to regain some freedoms. "We can only give hope by gradually reopening and not always closing everything," he was quoted by newswire dpa. He specifically mentioned allowing businesses to reopen and restaurants to offer dining outside. Gysi's comments come amid a general debate in Germany about whether vaccinations should allow people more freedom - Bavaria has already passed related leglislation. The rest of the country remains in the let's-discuss-this-further phase.

Get your AstraZeneca here (maybe)!

An association of doctors who accept public insurance Wednesday published a list of doctors who have been supplied with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Berlin earlier this month made the vaccine available to anyone willing to accept it, though doctors have the last word on who they can vaccinate. The list can be found here, if you'd like to attempt to get vaccinated, or join what is most certainly a lengthy waiting list (familiar to anyone who's had Kita-aged children).

In case you missed it ...

