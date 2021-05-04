The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 3 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 26 per cent

New cases in one day: +550 (+57 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,228 (+12)

🟢 R number: 0.86 (0.91 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 121.7/100,000 inhabitants (122.9 Sunday)

🔴 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 26 per cent (25.8 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Get-togethers for the vaccinated?

We're slowly gettting a clearer picture of what the government has in store for fully inoculated people as it prepares new legislation on the matter. On Monday, health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said alongside shopping and hair appointments without a corona test, quarantine-free travel and private gatherings for the fully vaccinated or those who could prove they had recovered from Covid-19 (who are now considered to be immune and unlikely to spread the coronavirus) were now on the table.



"Group 3" stampede for appointments

It seems like Berliners are shedding their fear of the jab. On Monday, Berlin announced that all over-60s and other people in "group 3" (such as educators and journalst) could secure a vaccination appointment - without having an invitation by post. By midday, some 28,000 people had called the hotline and another 80,000 had made an online appointment. Here's all the official info on vaccinations in English.

Corona app update

With a new update to the Robert Koch Institute's Corona-Warn-App, users can scan their corona quick test results to be able to show them at a shop or hair salon. Negative results remain in the app for 48 hours. The update was available in the Apple Store Monday while the Android version was released Tuesday. The app has been downloaded 27.4 million times.

Empty retail space

Retail is hurting from the corona lockdown and many shopkeepers have thrown in the towel. According to a survey by real estate business association IVD, between 15 and 25 per cent of storefronts in Germany are now empty, depending on location. A third of commercial landlords complained their tenants weren't paying the rent on time.

In case you missed it ...

Saturday was May Day and thousands took the streets. Check out our photos from across the city.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.

More Berlin news in English.