Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 27 per cent (26 per cent yesterday)

New cases in one day: +730 (+550 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,233 (+5)

🟢 R number: 0.73 (0.86 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 104.8/100,000 inhabitants (121.7 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 24.7 per cent (26 per cent Monday)

No more appointments, sort of

Berlin's six vaccination centres on Tuesday ran out of available appointments after Berlin opened the process to Group 3 - everyone over 60 as well as certain groups including teachers and journalists. But, if you're in this group, don't give up hope! A handful of appointments (even short term) become available every day after officials huddle with vaccine suppliers to determine the actual versus planned deliveries, BZ reported. People also cancel appointments. And maybe also get on your doctor's vaccination list (if you aren't already) as they will soon be vaccinating more people than the centres.

Did you say, "beer garden"?

The city-state's government Tuesday discussed opening outdoor dining (and drinking) starting 20 May if the incidence continues to decline. Berlin would be synchronising with Brandenburg, the recreational area that surrounds Berlin.

Vaccinations for the disabled

Berlin on Tuesday boosted the number of mobile vaccination teams for the disabled from two to nine after a unified lobbying effort from the city's biggest charities. The teams can provide 800 vaccinations per day but 14,000 of Berlin's disabled are still waiting for their first jab. The charities have identified 190 locations for the teams, such as group homes. Until now, the two mobile teams had been limited to 150 vaccinations per day.

