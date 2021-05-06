The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 5 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 27.9 per cent (27 per cent yesterday)

New cases in one day: +850 (+730 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,242 (+9)

🟢 R number: 0.63 (0.73 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 103.7/100,000 inhabitants (104.8.7 Tuesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 22.9 per cent (24,7 per cent Tuesday)

The latest news

AstraZeneca for all

German health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) Thursday is talking with health ministers from German states about lifting restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine, allowing anyone who wants it to get vaccinated with the weirdly controversial concoction. Spahn would just be aligning federal guidelines with those of many states such as Berlin and Bavaria, which already opened AstraZeneca to all adult takers.

Meck-Pomm showing the problems with extra rights for the vaccinated

Vaccinated tourists and weekend home owners have been allowed to return to the northern state of Meck-Pomm (Mecklenburg Western Pommerania) since Wednesday, which automatically excludes children, the state's health minister confirmed in the Ostsee Zeitung. Since no vaccines have been approved for minors, the state won't extend our young brethren the same freedoms as their vaccinated parents (or parents who have had the disease plus one vaccination). Some German chancellor once said that if there was ever a nuclear war, he would just go to Meck-Pomm because it's always the 19th century there.

No patents on vaccines?

The EU is willing to enter talks on a US proposal to temporarily lift patent protection on corona vaccines, which would allow other manufacturers to enter the market and could make production quicker and cheaper (though it's admittedly fairly complex). Ok Washington, what's the catch?

Justice minister not playing with vaccine passport forgeries

Hesse justice minister Eva Kühne-Hörmann (CDU) wants prosecutors to eschew reduced sentences for those selling or caught with forged vaccination passports. She's also considering tougher laws since the practise threatens anyone who comes into contact with the crooks. But first she makes the most German of suggestions: her and her fellow state justice ministers should talk about it during their semi-regular meeting on 16 and 17 June.

