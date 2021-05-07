The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Friday, 7 May)

The Robert Koch Institute changed its reporting on Friday, so our day-earlier figures are two days old (but only for today.)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 28.7 per cent (27.9 per cent Thursday)

New cases in one day: +596 (+850 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,255 (+13)

🟢 R number: 0.7 (0.63 Wednesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 98.6/100,000 inhabitants (103.7 Wednesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 24 per cent (22.9 per cent Wednesday)

The latest news

Vaccinated enjoy new privileges

Starting Saturday, anyone fully vaccinated or having recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months can enjoy the same freedoms as people with a negative test such as shopping in non-essential stores and getting their hair done. They are also allowed to congregate in unlimited numbers and are no longer subject to curfew. They are also freed from quarantine restrictions if they come into contact with the infected.

Youth vaxx plan

Germany wants to vaccinate all 12-to-18-year-olds by the end of the summer holidays, according to a document leaked to Bild. The 16 state health ministers have allegedly agreed to order 10m doses of the Biontech vaccine for the purpose.

Meanwhile, data from Israel - where 60 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated - confirmed that Biotech provides 95 per cent efficacy against Sars-CoV-2 infection.

Corona sceptics monitored in North Rhine-Westphalia

Germany's largest state, NRW, said its Verfassungschutz, or internal security office, would start monitoring about 20 groups connected to the Querdenker movement. Herbert Reul, the state's interior minister, said "Some corona sceptics have become enemies of democracy who threaten our freedom and security." Reul said they could be found in all segments of society and ranged from opponents of mainstream medicine to anti-vaxxers, from New Agers to hooligans and rightwing extremists.

Corona anxiety up among cops

While coppers might once have turned to drink to drown their sorrows, now they're heading to counselling. Jan Hülsenbeck, head of psychological social services at the Berlin police, said more officers were experiencing anxieties and insecurities due to the pandemic. About 400 members of the force came to his department for help last year - usually just to talk. That's a steep jump over 2019.



