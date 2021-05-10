The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Sunday, 9 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 29.3 per cent (28.7 per cent Friday)

New cases in one day: +318 (+592 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,302 (+36)

🟢 R number: 0.97 (0.85 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 100.8/100,000 inhabitants on Monday 10 May (99.6 Sunday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 24.4 per cent (24.6 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Fewer restrictions another week away

So close, yet so far: The weekly incidence stumbled above 100 Monday, meaning the current federal lockdown restrictions will remain in place for at least another 12 days. The law requires the incidence to remain below 100 for five consecutive working days before a state (like Berlin) can consider things like permitting restaurants to serve in outdoor areas or to allow open air cultural events. A Tuesday meeting was supposed to agree such things after the incidence had slipped below 100 for three days but our local coalition government will now have to wait unitl next Tuesday to consider loosening restrictions.



J&J for all too

The single-shot vaccine from US drugs and consumer goods company Johnson & Johnon Monday became the latest to be made available to all takers - an honour until now only bestowed on the double-shot vaccine from AstraZeneca. However, German officials recommend it only be offered to those over 60, or others who have been advised of any risks. Get on your doctor's waiting list!

In case you missed it ...

Despite the overflowing trash cans, Berlin does not seem to be generating more garbage during the pandemic.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.