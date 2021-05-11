The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 10 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 29.7 per cent (29.3 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: +466 (+318 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,306 (+4)

🟢 R number: 0.93 (0.97 Sunday)

🔴 New infections per week: 93.7/100,000 inhabitants on Tuesday 11 May (100.8 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 23.7 per cent (24.4 per cent Sunday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Lollipop tests

To make the ceaseless testing a little easier for kids, primary schools in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia began trying "saliva lollipop" corona tests, where pupils are instructed to move the "lolly" around in their mouths for 30 seconds. A sponge collects saliva, which is used to perform a PCR test in a lab. The method is considered more reliable than the quick antigen tests, while being more comfortable for younger kids compared to what's known in Germany as the "booger tests", which involves pushing a stick into each nostril.

Drosten optimistic

Charité virologist Christian Drosten is, for once, optimistic about the way things are progressing. By June Germany could feel the positive impact of the vaccination programme, he said on TV news. Once Germany reaches a vaccination rate comparable to that of the UK, nothing would speak against opening up a lot of outdoor activities, Drosten said. In Germany, 41 doses of vaccine have been administered per 100 people; in the UK that number lies at 78.

In case you missed it ...

Star techno DJ Nina Kraviz spoke to Berliner Zeitung about hunkering down in her native Russia during the pandemic.

