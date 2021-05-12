The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 11 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 30.2 per cent (29.7 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: +510 (+466 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,319 (+13)

🟢 R number: 0.79 (0.93 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 86/100,000 inhabitants on Wednesday 12 May (93.7 Tuesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 22.2 per cent (23.7 per cent Tuesday)

The latest news

Some opening up by Pfingsten

If the seven-day incidence rate (see above) remains below 100 between 15-21 May, outdoor dining, cafes, beer gardens - even outdoor pools - will be open by the long Pfingsten weekend (22-24 May). Shopping won't require a test but dining will. Pfingsten is Pentecost in case you were wondering. Also: the Berlinale says it's going ahead with its outdoor mini-fest in June. Read the full story.

Infection rates dropping Germany-wide

Across the country, the number of new corona infections has dropped significantly over the last few days, according to the Robert Koch Institute. Eight of the 16 states report incidence rates under 100. At just before 50, Schleswig-Holstein has the lowest. Meanwhile, its Baltic neighbour Meck-Pomm announced it was opening up to tourists on 14 June.

Biontech for kids

The European Medicines Agency expects to approve the vaccination of children over the age of 12 with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine by the end of May. Canada and the United States have already given the green light.

In case you missed it ...

