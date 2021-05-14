The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Friday, 14 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 32.8 per cent (30.2 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +155 (+707 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,396 (+71)

🟢 R number: 0.67 (0.7 Thursday)

🔴 New infections per week: 71.5/100,000 inhabitants (83.4 Thursday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 20.5 per cent (21.2 per cent Thursday)

The latest news

Vaccinations for all (but not really)

With little explanation - and apparent forethought- Berlin officials have opened vaccinations to everyone in the capital, following the lead of the southern states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Bavaria. Doctors are understandably annoyed because they're already having to wrestle with constant enquiries from people with no risk factors hoping to score either an AstraZeneca or a Johnson & Johnson jab - the two vaccines were already open to all takers. The city's six vaccination centres will continue to follow the federal government's priority list. But just because everyone is now eligible for vaccination doesn't mean there's enough vaccine - several doctors told newswire dpa their orders are regularly only partially filled.

Can we have our rights back, please?

German justice minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) told Handelsblatt that she thinks corona restrictions will be widely lifted for everyone in the coming weeks and, in some areas, days. "I want there to be changes for all of us, not just the vaccinated and recovered," she said. It's important that people can quickly regain their constitutional rights, she said.

Neukölln vaxx push

Neukölln and Berlin are working together to vaccinate everyone over 18 in areas especially impacted by corona. From 14 to 16 May, anyone living in the below adresses can get vaccinated with the one-time shot from Johnson & Johnson or the two-time vaccine from Moderna in the gym at the Köllnischen Heide school (Hänselstraße 6) without an appointment (bring your Anmeldebescheinung as proof of address).

Michel-Bohnen-Ring

Michel-Bohnen-Ring

Peter-Anders-Straße

Heinrich-Schlusnus-Straße

Leo-Slezak-Straße

Joseph-Schmidt-Straße

Fritzi-Massary-Straße

Neuköllnische Allee 123-151

Aronsstraße Sonnenallee 275-281

Dieselstraße Treptower Straße

Werrastraße

Truseweg

Ulsterstraße

Stuttgarter Straße

Roseggerstraße

Wilhelm-Busch-Straße

Wörnitzweg

Sonnenallee 125-163

Weigandufer 26 – 38

Drübecker Weg

Kelbraer Straße

Teupitzer Straße

Kiehlufer 121-145

Harzer Straße 57-67

Weserstraße 71-152

In case you missed it ...

While building new apartments on Fischerinsel, construction workers found a toilet from the Middle Ages. Both will now live together.

