The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Monday, 17 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 33.8 per cent (32.8 per cent Friday)

New cases in one day: +91 (+455 Saturday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,399 (+0!)

🟢 R number: 0.84 (0.79 Saturday)

🔴 New infections per week: 68.6/100,000 inhabitants (67.3 Saturday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 19.9 per cent (20.1 per cent Saturday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Fewer restrictions

With the corona incidence below 100 for the past week, restrictions will gradually be lifted this week, beginning with an end to the 10pm to 5am curfew Wednesday. Friday outdoor drinking and dining will re-open, though guests will be required to show a current negative corona test or proof they have either been fully vaccinated or recently recovered from the disease. Open air cultural events will also be allowed, with assigned seats and/or negative tests. Gyms, dance studios and hotels could re-open 4 June, according to draft Berlin government documents.

A curfew is a curfew

Soon unable to enforce a curfew (see above), police officers enforced the curfew on Mariannenplatz Sunday night in Kreuzberg, leading to the very same tussle that has happens every time officers try to enforce anything on Mariannenplatz (see Ton Steine Scherben). By comparison, officers in Treptower Park Sunday ignored protestors ignoring hygiene regulations during a dance protest, mostly because the department was stretched too thin because of other events.

