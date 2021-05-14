The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 18 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 33.8 per cent (No Tuesday figures yet available)

New cases in one day: +370 (+91 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,403 (+4)

🟢 R number: 0.82 (0.84 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 63.3/100,000 inhabitants (68.6 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 20 per cent (19.9 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Back to school, please

An association of pediatricians is calling for a return to normal schooling because of a perceived increase in mental illness in minors. Psychiatric wards are overburdened by troubled children and now admit only suicidal children because of the increase, Jakob Maske, spokesperson for the BVKJ pediatricians association, told the Rheinische Post. Maske is a pediatrician in Berlin. The German teachers' association also recommended a return to normal instruction when incidences fall below 50, according to the paper.

Everyone allowed, few able

The federal government will lift restrictions on who can be vaccinated on 7 June but health minister Jens Spahn warned that not enough vaccine will be available to vaccinate everyone. Berlin lifted the restrictions earlier this month, irking doctors who now have to ward off vaccine-eager patients because they lack the serum.

J&J at your doc's

Family doctors in Germany will get their hands on the one-time vaccine from Johnson & Johnson for the first time in the final week of May -- about 500,000 for the entire country, an association of public health insurance doctors told the Rheinische Post.

