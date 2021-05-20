The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Thursday, 20 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 35.1 per cent (34.3 Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +462 (+382 Wednesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,416 (+4)

🟢 R number: 0.68 (0.7 Wednesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 56.3/100,000 inhabitants (61.5 Wednesday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 18.4 per cent (19.1 per cent Wednesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Too many people, not enough vaccine

Some general practitioners in Germany may stop vaccinating because the extra burden of constant enquiries from people looking for a jab are hindering other work, Armin Beck, the head of a family doctor association in the state of Hesse, told Die Welt. Physicians are irked that many states have lifted restrictions on vaccinations ahead of a national end to restrictions 7 June, with which they are also unhappy. "If everyone who wants a vaccination doesn't quickly get one, it leads to frustration, which is then taken out on the employees in the doctor's office," Klaus Reinhardt, the head of a physicians' association, told the Rheinische Post.

Clubs say they're ready

About 90 per cent of Berlin club operators say they're confident they know enough about hygiene regulations to allow them to re-open when possible, according to newswire dpa. A number of clubs will likely open outdoor areas and beer gardens Friday when events with up to 250 tested, vaccinated or recovered people are allowed again. However, the Club Commission nightlife lobby group said at least 16 per cent of club owners are considering throwing in the towel because of corona.



No Querdenker protests

Police officials rejected applications for two planned Saturday protests in central Berlin as well as three on Monday by Querdenker - the German word for corona deniers and opponents of the disease-related restrictions. The two Saturday demonstrations expected 16,000 participants each and the three on Monday several thousand. The cops said the current pandemic made the gatherings unadvisable.

In case you missed it ...

