The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Friday, 21 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 35.9 per cent Thursday (35.1 per cent Wednesday)

New cases in one day: +256 (+462 Thursday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,422 (+6)

🟢 R number: 0.71 (0.68 Thursday)

🔴 New infections per week: 60.4/100,000 inhabitants (56.3 Thursday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 17.8 per cent (18.4 per cent Thursday)

Eat and drink outside, again

The city's bars and restaurants can re-open outside areas today to patrons who have either tested negative, have completed their vaccination or recently recovered from corona. Non-essential shops no longer require an appointment and outdoor cultural events are allowed with up to 250 attendees. Normalcy, of a sort. We'll update our corona rules page and even more changes are planned for next month.

Masks? Kids don't need no stinking masks!

The lower house of parliament - the Bundestag - Thursday adjusted the country's infectious disease law so that kids between 6 and 16 years of age no longer have to wear masks on public transport or while visiting a hair salon. The adjustments also include a sentence of up to one year for anyone caught forging vaccination passports. The Bundesrat, which us journalists love to tell you is the upper house of parliament, still has to approve the changes before they become law.

Did you know East Germany once produced its own sports car? The Melkus!

