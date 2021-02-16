Berlin - The trial of a 30-year-old man suspected of a series of rapes in western Berlin last summer begins Wednesday and is expected to last until mid-May.

The suspect allegedly attacked six victims in remote areas south of Wannsee in June as well as a seventh victim in Bernau – all between 14 and 27 years old, according to the indictment. He's accused of six rapes and one attempted rape in June and July 2020 as well as assault and attempted predatory extortion.

The man was arrested shortly after the final attack when police investigating the rape spied a man nearby on a bicycle. He initially fled but was caught later with the help of local residents.

The victims were reportedly first approached by the man, who they said was initially friendly. He would then attack them from behind, choke them or threaten them with a knife.

Keep in touch with the English Edition on Twitter and Facebook.