The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 25 May)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 38.1 per cent

New cases in one day: +76 (+50 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,440 (+1)

🟢 R number: 0.91 (0.95 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 46.5/100,000 inhabitants (55.9 Monday)

🟡 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 16 per cent (16.2 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page, impfdashboard.de

The latest news

Lowest Covid numbers since October

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported that the Germany-wide 7-day new infection rate (or incidence rate) fell to 58.4 new cases per 100,000 people. That's the lowest since October, though that number needs to be taken with a grain of salt since health authorities are slow reporting new cases on holiday weekends.

According to the RKI, 3,653,551 cases of Covid-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. A total of 87,456 deaths linked to Sars-CoV-2 were recorded in Germany so far.

Plan to vaccinate teens from mid-June

Berlin state health minister Dilek Kalayci (SPD) believes vaccinations for the city's 182,000 12-18-year-olds could begin by the middle of next month. "We can begin as soon as the doses are there," she told dpa newswire. However, the EU has yet to greenlight any vaccines for under 16s, though approval for Pfizer/Biontech by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for kids 12-16 could be coming soon. Moderna is also seeking approval for its serum for over-12s.

Querdenker demos fizzling

Two corona sceptic demos took place in Berlin Monday, but neither of them could attract the sort of attendance seen earlier in the pandemic. Around 200 people showed up each at protest in Mauerpark in Prenzlauer Berg and on Mehringdamm in Kreuzberg. Meanwhile, several thousand people took part in a bike demo to protest the extension of the A100 autobahn into Friedrichshain (photo).

