The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 1 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 41.3 per cent (from today we're sourcing all our vaccination stats from Berlin's status page and no longer Impfdashboard.de, whose numbers have been showing inconsistencies)

New cases in one day: +142 (+8 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,486 (+4)

🟢 R number: 1 (0.96 Monday)

🔴 New infections per week: 33.6/100,000 inhabitants (32.6 Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 12.2 per cent (12.8 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page

The latest news

School's back!

Education minister Sandra Scheeres (SPD) on Tuesday bowed to mounting pressure and agreed to re-open schools on 9 June - before the summer vacation. Parents were increasingly irked that while businesses appear to be headed for normal operations, kids would remain at least partially home ahead of summer holidays, which start 24 June. The final straw came when a local court Monday ruled that two elementary school kids in Pankow had a right to return to school with the incidence below 100.

Indoor dining's back!

Politicians today will decide on whether to allow bars and restaurants to use indoor areas starting Saturday as corona numbers continue to plummet. The pols will also consider allowing tourists to stay in hotels starting either 11 or 14 June. Gyms will also likely be allowed to open in the coming days, albeit with a limit on the number of people inside at one time.

Vaccination app trials

Thirty people in Berlin are part of a field trial of a digital vaccination passport that is supposed to be rolled out by the end of the month. Vaccination centres and doctors can supposed to be able to record vaccinations directly in the app. If you've already been vaccinated - or were vaccinated abroad - its use won't be so easy. Vaccination centres will supposedly send letters allowing users to add the vaccinations themselves to the app and doctors can add other vaccinations retroactively (if you can get yet another appointment). Datenschutz is surely also an issue. It always is.

In case you missed it ...

The SPD is likely to lose its spot as the senior partner in Berlin's coalition government, possibly in part because their top candidate stumbled as a federal minister.

