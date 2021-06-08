The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Tuesday, 8 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 45.4 per cent (44.8 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 20.8 per cent (20.3 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: +104 (+7 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,510 (+4)

🟢 R number: 0.78 (0.79 Monday)

🟡 New infections per week: 24.2/100,000 inhabitants (26.5 Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 10.5 per cent (11.6 per cent Monday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page

The latest news

First shot for all no later than July

Speaking on ARD breakfast TV, health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said he expected anyone who wanted to be vaccinated to have received the first jab by the end of July. Nationwide, the 7-day incidence rate has fallen to 22.6 cases per 100,000 people. Still, on Tuesday morning the Robert Koch Institute reported 140 corona deaths over a 24-hour period.

Moderna for teens?

US pharma corp Moderna has asked the European Medicines Agency to approva its vaccine for over-12-year-olds. The company says in recent trials involving 3,700 12-17-year-olds, not a single case of Covid-19 was reported. To date, only the Biontech vaccine has been approved for the age group in the EU.

Corona weight gain

A study at the Munich Technical University found that approximately 40 per cent of adults had gained weight during the pandemic. Survey participants gained an average of 5.3kg. Researchers cited reduced physical activity and an increase in unhealthy eating sparked by corona-related anxiety.

In case you missed it ...

A new book looks at the second German empire that led up to WWI (and therefore WWII). We talked to its author about why discussing the period on its 150th anniversary is so important.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.