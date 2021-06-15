The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 15 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 48.6 per cent (48.4 per cent Sunday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 24.9 per cent (24.3 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: +57 (+26 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,520 (+3)

🟢 R number: 0.74 (0.62 Sunday)

🟢 New infections per week: 13.6 (15.4 Sunday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 7.6 per cent (8.2 per cent Sunday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Berlin wants to drop more rules

Today, Tuesday, the Berlin government is discussing a further loosening of corona measures. The following list was leaked to the tabloid BZ, but sources confirmed to Berliner Zeitung that the city is expected to pass them.

- Medical masks will no longer need to be worn in cinemas, museums, theatres, opera houses and concert halls. A prerequisite is sufficient ventilation and spacing between guests.

- Up to 200 people are to be allowed to attend indoor events, but a distance rule of 1.5 metres applies - unless people are close relatives.

- Brothels will be able to open, but only erotic massages and bondage will be permitted. Near-facial practices and sexual intercourse remain prohibited. Sex workers must also be tested negative and wear a mask.

- Indoor swimming pools, saunas and thermal baths will open.

- Outdoor dance events with up to 100 people permitted.

- Casinos, amusement arcades and amusement parks to reopen, but may only be entered with a negative test. Fairs and festivals can be held.

- Masks will no longer be required on busy streets and squares like Potsdamer Platz or Kurfürstendamm.

- No more limits for the number of people who can attend funerals and memorial services.

- Up to 100 people plus children may attend outdoor weddings.

Also under discussion is whether, alongside FFP2 masks, cheaper surgical masks will be permitted on public transport again.

We'll keep you updated on developments.



In case you missed it

The leftwing Køpi squat community in Köpenicker Straße, Mitte has been around since the early 1990s. Now a judge has given the green light to evict the trailer settlement on the property.

