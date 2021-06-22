The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 22 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 51.4 per cent (51 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 29.5 per cent (28.6 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: 41 (+1 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,545 (+0)

🟢 R number: 0.74 (0.66 Monday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 7.1 (7.5 Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 6.9 per cent (7.4 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Down down down

For several days in a row, Berlin has reported zero Covid deaths. Meanwhile, the Robert Koch Institute said 77 deaths were recorded Germany-wide over the past 24 hours. The national incidence rate (new infections per 100,000 inhabitants) lies at 8. A month ago that number was still 66.8.

Kid-sized FFP-2 masks

We've reach a point in the pandemic where officials are debating dropping the mask requirement altogether, but the German government apparently sees a need for special FFP-2 masks for children and has hence told the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices to initiate standardisation procedures for masks in kids' sizes. Green politician Tabea Rößner isn't happy: "It is an indictment that after 16 months of the corona pandemic, there are still no specific FFP2 masks for children available on the market."

Germans bought stocks during corona

A record number of Germans started investing for the first time in the stock market last year, according to the German Stock Insitute (DAI). About 2.7m people began putting money into shares or stock funds - bringing up the proportion of Germans with portfolios to about 18 per cent. DAI said cancelled vacations and shuttered restaurants meant people had more cash to invest. The boom has also been fueled by young people's adoption of apps like Berlin's Trade Republic, Germany's answer to Robinhood.

In case you missed it

Charité Hospital is conducting trials on psilocybin as treatment for depression - the first psychedelics research in Germany in decades.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.