The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 29 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 53.8 per cent (53.5 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 33.8 per cent (33.2 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: 22 (0 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,557 (1)

🟢 R number: .97 (1.09 Monday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 5.9 (6.5 Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.2 per cent (5.8 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Hello Delta my new friend

The Delta variant is now likely responsible for 50 per cent of all cases of people falling sick from coronavirus in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute said Monday. Current tests show the worrying variant is responsible for 35 per cent of Covid illness cases but the figures are several days old, meaning the virus has likely spread further.

No, not Portugal!

Portugal Tuesday was added to the list of risky countries for travel, necessitating a two-week quarantine for travellers returning to Germany, even for those vaccinated or recently recovered. The country on the Iberian peninsula joins the UK and Russia on the list thanks to the Delta variant - Spain too is expected to be added soon.

The test jig is up

Nearly a third of all testing centres in Berlin have closed, the Tagesspiegel reported Tuesday. The 1,081 centres still open have a capacity of 4.7m tests per week but only performed 741,000 last week as test requirements disappear. The number of centres is expected to continue falling as the government cuts the reimbursement rate for tests: from 1 July Berlin will only pay operators €3.50 per test, down from €6 because test costs have fallen. The cops are also investigating 48 centres for fraudulent billing, the paper reported.

In case you missed it

Last year at the Berliner Zeitung English Edition we were optimistic about the future. With the news on Delta, I'm kinda pessimistic.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.