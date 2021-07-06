The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 6 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 55.9 per cent (55.2 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 37.3 per cent (35.9 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: 53 (3 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,561 (+2)

🟢 R number: 0.92 (0.92 Monday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 5.3 (4.9 Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.2 per cent (4.5 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

A slim majority want no restrictions

Fifty-one per cent of Germans in a new Yougov study want corona restrictions eliminated for those fully vaccinated. Thirty nine per cent are against lifting the measures. As if there haven't been enough polarising arguments over the last year, now the big discussion is whether vaccinated people should still have to wear masks - as if masks are the biggest incursion into our civil liberties.

Portugal and UK no longer high-risk regions

India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK are no longer seen as high-risk virus areas, Germany announced Monday. Residents and visitors of the five countries are allowed to travel to Germany and those with vaccinated - or equivalent - status no longer need to quarantine upon arrival. Everyone else has to quarantine for 10 days or just five after a negative corona test.

Israel says Biontech not as good as it used to be

Israel Monday said the effectiveness of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccination has dropped to just 64 per cent as the Delta variant spreads. Still, it has a 93 per cent effectiveness in prohibiting severe illness and hospitalisation. Israel was seen as a pioneer in vaccinations and about 56 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

