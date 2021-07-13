The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 13 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 57.6 per cent (57.1 per cent Sunday*)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 41.4 per cent (40.2 per cent Sunday)

New cases in one day: 95 (2 Sunday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,565 (+1)

🟡 R number: 1.23 (1.23 Sunday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 7.9 (7.4 Sunday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.7 per cent (4.3 per cent Sunday)

*Berlin did not release corona figures on Monday.

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Mandatory jabs for teachers?

Corona keeps throwing ethical conundrums at us. Should school and kindergarten staff be required to get a Covid jab as we prepare for the likelihood of rising infection numbers in the autumn? Yes, says Wolfram Henn, a geneticist who sits on Germany's Ethics Council. "Anyone who freely chooses a profession and moves within a group of vulnerable people bears a special professional responsibility," Henn told the Rheinische Post newspaper. Teachers unions aren't on board. "Vaccination is the best way to overcome the pandemic. But the fact remains that it is the decision of each individual," said Maike Finnern, chair of the union GEW. Meanwhile, France has announced mandatory vaccinations for all people working in healthcare and nursing professions.

Drive-in jabs

On Saturday, Berlin's first drive-through vaccination centre will open in the car park of Ikea in Lichtenberg. Drivers and pedestrians can get jabbed there - with an appointment. The plan is to vaccinate 2,000 people per day over a six-week period.

Antisemitic chef facing 80 different criminal charges

The former star chef Atila Hildmann - known for his vegan cookbooks and peddling of corona-related conspiracy theories - is being investigated for 80 different possible criminal acts, including instances of hate speech, according to German media reports. This comes after state prosecutors analysed the contents of Hildmann's confiscated phone. He recently posted a photoshopped image on his Telegram channel of Chancellor Angela Merkel in a Third Reich death camp uniform, accompanied with antisemitic slurs. Berlin prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for Hildmann, who fled to Turkey at the end of last year.

