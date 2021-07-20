The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Monday, 19 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 58.5 per cent (58.3 per cent Friday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 44.8 per cent (43.9 per cent Friday)

New cases in one day: 132 (132 Friday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,570 (+2)

🟢 R number: 1.41 (1.41 Friday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 15.8 (13.9 Friday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.8 per cent (3.8 per cent Friday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Government corona meeting - no changes expected

Berlin leaders meet today, Tuesday, to discuss the corona situation as the 7-day incidence rate continues to trend upwards. Government sources told the Berliner Zeitung no further relaxations of the rules were expected. There are currently no limits to the number of people who can gather indoors and outdoors. For shopping, a medical mask is sufficient, though a FFP2 is still required on public transport. Major events are possible both indoors and outdoors with upper limits. Clubs are allowed to open their outdoor areas for up to 1,000 guests at a time.

Fourth wave in October?

Researchers at the Technical University of Berlin are predicting a fourth wave of corona in October - and that it will create a burden on hospitals. "According to our simulations, an exponential increase in hospitalisations will start in October," says the new report propuced by a research group led by Kai Nagel for the Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The rise in infections would be largely be due to schools opening with insufficient protections and more activities taking place indoors in the autumn. The report says only a very high vaccination rate, highly effective vaccines and better hygiene concepts for schools can prevent the surge.

Long Covid can cause organ damage

A research project at Ulm University Hospital on the long-term consequences of Covid-19 has found organ damage in about one in five of patients participating. "We have had around 250 patients so far, 20 per cent of them have organ damage," said Dominik Buckert, senior physician at the special outpatient clinic. Conditions identified included inflammation of the heart muscle, heart weakness and cardiac arrhythmia, according to Buckert. Most of the remaining patients feel less resilient than before the disease, Buckert said.



In case you missed it...



Berlin's latest attempt to legalise cannabis was shot down by federal regulations in 2016. Now the city-state government says it's giving it another try.

