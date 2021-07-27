The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 27 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 60 per cent (59.7 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 48.7 per cent (47.8 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: +259

Total number of corona deaths: 3,581 (+3)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 24.8 (23.8 Friday)

🟡Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +40 per cent

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.5 per cent (3.5 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Enough vaccine for all

According to the German Health Ministry, there is now sufficient vaccine available to be able to offer a jab to all interested persons "immediately". A report presented by Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday said:

"Now it is of particular importance to reach citizens with the offer who have not yet decided to be vaccinated." Spahn recommends "low-threshold" opportunities to get the vaccine as an effective way to reach people. Currently in Berlin, locations offering appointment-free jabs include the vaccination centres at the Messe, former Tegel Airport and Erika-Heß-Eisstadion (daily, 2pm-5pm).

mRNA over AZ

Meanwhile, Germany's independent vaccination commission (Stiko) recommends securing 204 million doses of mRNA vaccines (Biontech or Moderna) for the country for 2022. Stiko proposes administering either of those two vaccines to people who have already received Astrazeneca: "The current progress of the vaccination campaign and the availability of mRNA vaccines make it possible to implement this recommendation and complete each vaccination series started with Astrazeneca with an mRNA vaccine."

The report said the federal government is making provisions for the autumn and the years 2022 and 2023 - for example, for booster vaccinations, vaccinations of children under the age of 12 and vaccinations to protect against possible further virus variants. Stiko says joint procurement on the EU level should continue.

No US travel

The Biden administration has extended the travel ban for non-citizens and residents from Europe and other regions. "Because of the Delta variant, we will maintain the existing travel restrictions at this point," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday. Former president Donald Trump imposed the ban in March 2020. Germany has lifted restrictions on travel from the United States.

In case you missed it...



Ever wondered about the men dealing weed in Görlitzer Park? Our reporter spent time with some immigrants caught up in the drug trade there.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep abreast of Berlin with minimal Denglisch.