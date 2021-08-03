The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 3 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 61 per cent (60.7 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 51.3 per cent (50.5 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: +263 (+17 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,583 (0)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 27.6 (27.2 Monday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +14 per cent (+11 per cent Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.6 per cent (3.4 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Not only kids over 12, booster shots for the at-risk

The country's national and regional health ministers Monday made it possible for anyone over 12 to get vaccinated. Because the ministers circumvented the country's advisory-only vaccination commission (known as the Stiko), a war of political finger pointing has broken out over who should be trusted. The Stiko says not enough information is yet available to approve vaccine in youths even though the European Medicines Agency has approved the usage. The ministers Monday also said it's time to start providing booster shots to long-vaccinated at-risk population.



The costs of protests

Police officers in Berlin detained nearly 1,000 people during unauthorised weekend protests against government corona restrictions, often just taking down personal information and then cutting the culprits loose. The fuzz is now investigating 503 separate cases, officials said late Monday, for possible charges. More than 60 per cent of those detained were from outside Berlin. A total 60 officers were injured over the weekend, some seriously. The Morgenpost says the costs of policing and cleaning up after weekend parties like that in James Simon park reach €200,000.

