The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 10 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 61.8 per cent (61.6 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 53.9 per cent (53 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: 380 (21 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,585 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 40.7 (38 Monday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +38 per cent (+30 per cent Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.6 per cent (3.9 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Freedoms for jabbed

According to a draft resolution expected to be passed at today's meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the 16 state leaders that was shared with news agency AFP on Monday, vaccinated and recovered people will be able to go about their daily lives with most freedoms - with a few exceptions such as compulsory masks on public transport or in shops.

No more free testing

The same resolution foresees an end to free testing for most people from October. The introduction of testing fees is justified by the fact that vaccinations are now available to all adults in Germany. Free tests will remain available for people who cannot be vaccinated or for whom a vaccination is not recommended, such as pregnant women or children.

First "vaccination party"

From 8pm to midnight Monday, Berlin threw its first Long Night of Vaccinations at the Arena in Treptow - offering a chance to get jabbed (Biontech or Johnson & Johnson) to beats spun by local DJs. By 7.30pm, about 150 people had queued in front of the venue. First in line was Lem Saglann, a tourist from Miami who brought her 16-year-old twins Aly and John to get vaccinated. Aly was thrilled: "I really wanted to come here. To get vaccinated against corona at a party. We don't have anything that cool." More such nights are planned for 11 and 13 August. Once inside the venue, our reporter noted some differences to normal club nights: no dancing allowed; water in Tetra Paks in place of booze.

