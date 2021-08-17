The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 17 August)



Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 63 per cent (62.6 per cent Monday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 56.5 per cent (55.6 per cent Monday)

New cases in one day: 594 (13 Monday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,587 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 66.2 (61.3 Monday)

🔴 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +61 per cent (+54 per cent Monday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.6 per cent (4.4 per cent Monday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Stiko recommends vaccinating kids aged 12 and above

Germany's independent vaccination commission (Stiko) now recommends administering Covid-19 shots to children over the age of 12. In a statement released Monday, the commission said "according to the current state of knowledge, the advantages of vaccination outweigh the risk of very rare side effects of vaccination".



"This recommendation is primarily aimed at the direct protection of vaccinated children and adolescents against Covid-19 and the associated psychosocial consequences."

Stiko says vaccinations for minors should be carried out after a doctor has explained the benefits and risks. The commission also wrote that it was "expressly opposed" to mandatory jabs for children and adolescents.



Berlin government discusses expansion of compulsory testing

Today the Berlin Senat meets for talks on the implementation of new regulations agreed by the federal government and state premiers last week. From 23 August, only vaccinated, recovered or people testing negative will have access to certain facilities and leisure activities. These are to include hospitals, nursing homes, gyms, swimming pools, hairdressers, hotels, indoor restaurants and events. From 10 October, non-vaccinated people will have to pay for rapid tests themselves.

Today's debate around vaccinating kids against corona isn't new. In The curse of the "sex jab", Elizabeth Rushton writes how, 13 years ago, Brits freaked out when teen girls were offered a jab to protect them from cancer.

