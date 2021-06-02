The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 2 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 41.7 per cent (41.3 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 17.9 per cent (17.6 Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +196 (+142 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,497 (+12)

🟢 R number: 0.92 (1 Tuesday)

🔴 New infections per week: 33/100,000 inhabitants (33.6 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 12.2 per cent (12.2 per cent Tuesday)

Sources: Berlin's coronavirus status page

The latest news

No test needed for outdoor eats

It's official. From Friday, the Berlin government decided Tuesday, you no longer need to show a negative corona test or vaccination passport to shop or eat outdoors at a restaurant. Bars and restaurants can also open up indoors - here you'll still need to document that you're corona-free. Hotels will be able to open to tourists from 11 June. Indoor events now also possible, with masks, testing and distancing. Cinemas, theatres, flea markets - pretty much everything else can also open up, too. The full details.

Two Neukölln test centres shuttered

Following recent media reports of dodgy dealings and sloppy procedures at corona test centres, police and health authorities inspected several centres in Neukölln Tuesday. Two were shut down. According to the tabloid BZ, they were located in a bar and a driving school.

More anxiety, depression, sleep problems

A survey of 150 psychiatrists and psychotherapists by the Krankenkasse Pronova found that 80 per cent of respondents reported rising cases of anxiety, depression and sleep-related problems during the pandemic. A quarter of the docs surveyed said they had been prescribing more medication. Unemployment, alcohol abuse and family problems linked to the strict lockdown - as well as anxiety about social distancing and getting infected - have led more people to seek help.

In case you missed it ...

Climate change? What climate change? Berlin drivers are opting for ever bigger cars.

