The latest corona stats for Berlin (tallied Wednesday, 9 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 45.9 per cent (45.4 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 21.1 per cent (20.8 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +252 (+104 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,512 (+2)

🟢 R number: 0.72 (0.78 Tuesday)

🟡 New infections per week: 22.6/100,000 inhabitants (24.2 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 10 per cent (10.5 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's coronavirus status page

The latest news

Digital vaccination passports launching Monday

Starting next Monday, the gradual roll-out of digital vaccination passports begins at selected pharmacies across the country. Pharmacists will be able to transfer the info on paper certificates to a more convenient digital version. Pharmacies offering the service will be listed at www.mein-apothekenmanager.de. Currently, around 17 million people in Germany have been fully inoculated against Covid-19.

Outdoor clubbing?

With the 7-day coronavirus incidence rate at just 22.6/100,000 in Berlin, the city is considering a further loosening of restrictions. The state culture minister, Klaus Lederer, is pushing for clubs to be able to host larger outdoor events from 18 June - dancing included!

Corona aid extended

The German government has agreed to extend through September its "Bridge aid III" programme for enterprises hammered by pandemic-related shutdowns. Additionally, "solo self-employed" people can apply for up to €12,000 Neustarthilfe in the the first three quarters of this year. Previously, up to €7,500 was available through the end of the second quarter. Here's all the official info on applying in allegedly "simple" German. though with no mention of the €12,000 yet and no link to the application form. That's here.

In case you missed it ...

On Sunday, the CDU scored a big victory over the AfD in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. A sociologist explained to us why the east prefers conservatives.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.