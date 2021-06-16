The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 16 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 48.9 per cent (48.6 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 25.4 per cent (24.9 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +22 (+57 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,520 (+3)

🟢 R number: 0.69 (0.74 Tuesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 12.2 (13.6 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 7.9 per cent (7.6 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Hospitalisations despite vaccination

According to statistics released by the Berlin Senat (the state government), 13 Berliners who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus nonetheless have been hospitalised for Covid-19 since the start of the city's immunisation programme. Of people who received their first corona jab, 57 have been hospitalised. Nearly all of the cases were people who had received the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine. Half of Berliners have received their first shot. About a quarter are fully vaccinated.

More corona rules loosened

In light of sinking infection numbers, the Senat agreed to loosen a slew of corona regulations in a meeting Tuesday. For examples, masks must no longer be worn on busy streets and squares. And outdoor dance parties of up to a 100 participants are now okay. We compiled the most important changes. Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) also asked that the city's six vaccination centres remain open past a planned September closing to accommodate likely booster shots.

More violence against Deutsche Bahn staff in 2020

The pandemic has seen a leap in physical and verbal attacks on German railway workers who have direct passenger contact, despite a sharp drop in the number of travelers. Across the country, 2,070 instances were reported, up by 421 over 2019. The numbers were released by the Bundespolizei, the federal police force charged with security on trains. Die Linke politician Sabine Zimmermann, who had requested the data, attributed the uptick in assaults to the tense mood during the pandemic and said, "Railway employees were in effect burdened with police duties with the enforcement of the mask requirement."

In case you missed it

A non-profit has put out new guidelines for Berlin landlords with the hope of reducing housing discrimination.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.