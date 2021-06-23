The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 23 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 51.7 per cent (51.4 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 30 per cent (29.5 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: 66 (+41 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,547 (+2)

🟢 R number: 0.69 (0.74 Tuesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 7.2 (7.1 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5.5 per cent (6.9 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Even fewer rules

And more restrictions came tumbling down: Berlin Tuesday said it's now OK to hold outdoor commercial events with up to 2,000 people or up to 500 indoors. Tests are required outside for crowds over 500, inside over 100. Private outdoor parties can have up to 100 guests. Simple medical, rather than FFP-2, masks are also now ok in gyms and schools. And universities can go back to regular classes.

Free swimming for kids

The city's under-12s can swim free this summer in the city's outdoor pools as restitution for corona. The capital has set aside €760,000 to cover the costs. Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) says he'll free up more cash if necessary. The city's pools are also increasing capacity as the incidence rate falls - swimmers still have to book appointments, which are sometimes hard to come by (personal fave outdoor pool is Sommerbad Wilmersdorf, btw).

In case you missed it

The BVG, the public transit authority, is phasing out its anti-grafitti pattern that has almost become synonomous with the Hauptstadt.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.