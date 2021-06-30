The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 30 June)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 54.1 per cent (53.8 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 34.2 per cent (33.8 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: 26 (22 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,559 (+2)

🟢 R number: 0.79 (0.971 Tuesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 5.7 (5.9 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 5.1 per cent (4.2 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Regrets, I had a few

In an interview with public radio station NDR Info, German health minister Jen Spahn (CDU) admitted mistakes had been made in the battle against the coronavirus. "In hindsight, I could have and should have started buying protective equipment earlier," the minister said. "We realised many things too late." However, he said, the "real mistake" was made years ago. Spahn - in a long tradition of politicians shifting the blame to their predecessors - referred to a 2012 Bundestag report that outlined hypothetical pandemic scenarios. "We could have known what we could be facing." The minister has been under fire recently for facilitating a dodgy billion-euro mask deal that benefited a businessman in his electoral district.

Full stadiums "irresponsible"

German politicians have blasted the decision to allow 45,000 football fans into Wembley for Euro matches like last night's England vs. Germany fixture. Baden-Württemberg premier Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) said stadiums in Copenhagen and Budapest have also been "full to the point of bursting" and had the potential to become superspreader sites. "This recklessness leaves me stunned," he said. "UEFA and the DFB must urgently ensure that the rules are respected."

From the archives

Last summer my colleague Andrew Bulkeley wrote about a hot sauce made with chili peppers grown on Berlin balconies.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep informed with minimal Denglisch.