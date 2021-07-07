The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Tuesday, 6 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 56.2 per cent (55.9 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 37.9 per cent (37.3 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: 57 (53 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,562 (+1)

🟢 R number: 0.80 (0.92 Tuesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 5.6 (5.3 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 4.3 per cent (4.2 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Rules loosened from Saturday

Unperturbed by the onward march of Delta, which now accounts for about 36 per cent of coronavirus infections in Germany, the Berlin Senat voted to loosen a slew of corona rules on Tuesday. Among the changes, which go into effect Saturday, FFP2 masks will no longer be required in stores. But your mask has to be at least a surgical mask. FFP2s remain mandatory on public transport. The new rules remain valid for at least two weeks. The full story.

Low earners getting vaccinated at a lower rate

An online survey of 4,500 Germans by the WSI think tank found that just 49 per cent of adults whose salaries were in the lowest 20 per cent had received their first jab, while 71 per cent of earners whose salaries fell in the upper fifth said they'd had it. People with low incomes were more likely to say they didn't want to get vaccinated (9 per cent) than high-earners (4 per cent).

Fighting vaccination fatigue

As inoculation rates begin to fall in Germany, various states are devising carrots or sticks to prod citizens into getting their jabs. Down south, Baden Württemberg is considering fining people for vaccination no-shows, while up north, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania has been discussing financial incentives. Bavaria has launched a massive ad campaign featuring local celebs, while Hamburg has written to benefits recipients with an offer of a quick and easy jab. Berlin, what about you?

