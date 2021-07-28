The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 28 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 60.2 per cent (60 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 49.1 per cent (48.7 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: +197

Total number of corona deaths: 3,581 (+0)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 24.8 (24.8 Tuesday)

🟡Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +24 per cent

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.6 per cent (3.5 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Kids' immunity

Scientists from the University Hospitals of Freiburg, Heidelberg, Tübingen and Ulm have presented a study on Covid-19 infection in children. The researchers say that "children were infected significantly less often within families than adults".

At the same time, the course of the disease was "usually significantly milder". The study found that the immune response to a Covid-19 infection was stronger on average in children and lasted longer than in adults - "regardless of whether symptoms occurred". The study examined 328 families with at least one member suffering from Covid-19. A total of 548 children aged of 6-14 and 717 adults took part. None of the kids in the study were hospitalised.

Symptoms differed between children and adults. In adults, fever, cough, diarrhea and taste disorders were a good indication of an infection. In children, "only taste disorders were a clear indication of a Covid-19 infection (in 87 per cent)". Only from the age of about 12 did "coughing and fever" also indicate an infection.

Corona con man

A 27-year-old man stands trial before the Tiergarten District Court on Wednesday for allegedly defrauding an 84-year-old woman of €65,000. At the beginning of the year, the man reportedly pretended to be the woman's son and made her believe that he urgently needed cash because he had contracted Covid-19. The con allegedly began with a phone call. The 84-year-old woman had handed over the money in the mistaken belief that it was actually her son. According to prosecutors the accused had been unsuccessful in three similar cases.



Delta dip

The mood in the German economy deteriorated in July. The Ifo Business Climate Index fell by 0.9 points to 100.8. According to the Munich-based Ifo Institute, companies are concerned about supply bottlenecks, labour shortages as well as the uncertainty surrounding rising corona infection figures and the Delta variant. In May, the Ifo index had risen to its highest level in two years.

In case you missed it...



Key scenes in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds were filmed at a fort on the edge of Berlin. Our reporter checked it out.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep abreast of Berlin with minimal Denglisch.