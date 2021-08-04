The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 4 August)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 61.1 per cent (61 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 51.7 per cent (51.3 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: 270 (263 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,583 (0)

🟡 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 29.5 (27.6 Tuesday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +10 per cent (+14 per cent Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.7 per cent (3.6 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



Masks but probably not lockdowns

German health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) warned that masks will remain a part of everyday life - in stores and public transport, for example - until at least next spring in an internal memo to federal and state officials, newswire dpa reported. The mask mandate will apply to everyone, even those fully vaccinated. Spahn also suggested the government will no longer pay for testing beginning mid-October since everyone will have had an opportunity to get vaccinated by then. The good news: It's unlikely we'll see another strict lockdown this fall despite the accelerating fourth wave.

Clubs re-opening, though only a few and only this weekend

Six Berlin clubs will be allowed to re-open inside areas to 300 partiers per club this weekend as part of research into opening with corona. Revelers must have a negative PCR test result and agree to be tested a week later as part of the event, which is being overseen by Charité doctors. Participants will not have to mask up or adhere to distancing rules. Most tickets are already gone. The six participating clubs: KitKat-Club, Metropol, Festsaal Kreuzberg, Crack Bellmer Bar, Salon Zur Wilden Renate, SO36.

How many teachers are vaccinated anyway?

One CDU politician from Thuringia has a suggestion for motivating the vaccine-resistant: a discount on monthly health insurance premiums for anyone who's vaccinated. He told newswire dpa it would serve as a reward instead of the never-ending discussion on prohibitions that may be placed on unvaccinated individuals. Don't start dreaming of major savings - he's suggesting between a 0.1 per cent to 0.3 per cent discount.

