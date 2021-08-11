The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 11 August)



Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 62.1 per cent (61.8 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 54.2 per cent (53.9 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: 366 (380 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,585 (0)

🔴 7-day incidence rate - new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 42.9 (40.7 Tuesday)

🟡 Development of the 7-day incidence rate over the past week: +38 per cent (+38 per cent Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.7 per cent (369 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.



End of free tests

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states on Tuesday agreed to end free tests for anyone who could be vaccinated. The rule will go into effect 11 October. People who for health reasons can't get vaccinated won't have to foot the bill for tests and employers will still be required to pay for employment-related tests. The government has shelled out €1.75 billion to pay for tests and is looking for ways to boost the willingness of people to get vaccinated.

Promising treatment

Doctors at Charité hospital said they have had success treating corona in high-risk patients with a special antibody therapy that sounds an awful lot like a last-minute vaccination but I'm not a doctor. Patients are injected with a monoclonal antibody that then prevents coronaviruses from entering human cells, halting the spread in the body. The treatment isn't officially approved but doctors can use it on an individual basis. The treatment leads to less severe outcomes and is intended to prevent hospitalisations.

From the archive...



Apple workers are filming areas on Berlin unavailable to car-mounted scanners. Because this is Germany, people are already screaming privacy issues because who wants progress when a fax machine will do?

