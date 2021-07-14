The latest corona stats for Berlin (compiled Wednesday, 14 July)

Berliners vaccinated with one vaccine dose: 57.8 per cent (57.6 per cent Tuesday)

Berliners fully vaccinated: 42.3 per cent (41.3 per cent Tuesday)

New cases in one day: 99 (95 Tuesday)

Total number of corona deaths: 3,565 (0)

🟢 R number: 0.77 (1.23 Tuesday)

🟢 New infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week: 9.2 (7.9 Tuesday)

🟢 Share of Berlin ICUs occupied by Covid-19 patients: 3.8 per cent (3.7 per cent Tuesday)

Source: Berlin's corona information page.

Vaccination capacity

Hey - vaccinated yet? The city's vaccination centres have plenty of capacity - you can even score a spot at Tempelhof tomorrow. Maybe get vaccinated, do your daily runway jog and then grab a beer with friends in Schillerkiez? Just an idea.

Merkel's 85 per cent

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) appeared with health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute, at a press conference Tuesday. She said 85 per cent of the population between 12 and 59 need to be vaccinated to get the Delta variant in check. Merkel said Germany likely wouldn't follow France's lead and make vaccinations mandatory for certain groups, like teachers or medical professionals. She doesn't want a fourth lockdown this fall amid a fourth wave and said the government is doing all it can to prevent fresh restrictions.

Finally cash for mobile air filters

Showing it is once again following rather than leading during the pandemic, the federal government Wednesday is expected to approve €200m for mobile air filters for classrooms. The government until now had only approved funds for permanent filter installations - though schools could only start applying for that cash in June, 17 months into the pandemic.

With the UK out of the EU, the bloc may develop its own language - a different English.

Sign up for our weekly Ze Newsletter to keep abreast of Berlin without Berlinerisch.