Berlin - Truth: Chinese food leads to controversy in Berlin. I've received so many e-mails with tips regarding good Chinese restaurants recently that I actually had to contemplate which Chinese eateries belong on the Berliner Zeitung's weekend best-of list. We've already reached out to the Chinese embassy to find out where staff there go when they get homesick. And we've already added Ming Dynastie at Jannowitzbrücke near the Chinese Embassy to our list of places to test.

But until we make it over there, another recent tip made me happy. A few issues ago I confessed how much I miss New York, because I had loved going over to Chinatown in Manhattan to Tasty Hand Pulled Noodles. Not only did I love their homemade noodles, I also loved watching the owners put the traditional finishing touches on the dough by pounding it.

Oh, the food was great too.

Wen Cheng Not enough superlatives for the noodles with beef.

And? Berlin finally has something similar - Wen Cheng Handpulled Noodles at Schönhauser Allee 65 in Prenzlauer Berg. I ordered the spicy Sichuan noodles with beef and immediately fell in love. They taste maybe even better than the noodles in New York.

Worth the wait

Best of all, they're also made fresh and finished by the staff in front of the guests. You need to get over there. This food is a revelation.

I coincidentally struck up a conversation with one of the owners. The family is originally from Wen Cheng and runs a Chinese restaurant in Passau, Bavaria. But the people of Passau aren't adventurous enough for authentic Chinese cuisine, they say. Hence, a shop in Berlin.

Wen Cheng opened about three weeks ago. Word got out quickly, and you already have to stand in line for a spot. But it's worth it! The noodles, which you can also order in a sweet and spicy version, are beyond comparison with every other noodle dish I've had in the Hauptstadt.

Is this a strong recommendation? This is a strong recommendation.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Wen Cheng Handpulled Noodles, Schönhauser Allee 65, 10437 Berlin, Mon–Fri 5pm–9pm, Sat & Sun 12pm–9pm.

This article originally appeared in German in the Berliner Zeitung weekend edition. You can subscribe here.

