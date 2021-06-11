Berlin - Falling incidence figures, plenty of sunshine and no more tests for beer gardens - are you ready for some football? The most popular outdoor site to watch the European Championship outdoors - erroneously known as public viewing in Denglisch - was always the Fan Mile near the Brandenburg Gate but corona will keep it closed this year.

The only substitute will be in Rudow - or a beer garden of your choice. Public outdoor events are possible with up to 250 untested participants or 500 with tests. A maximum 10 people from five households can share a table, not counting children, vaccinated and those recently recovered from corona. Masks are required when not seated.

Luise in Dahlem

The Luise in Dahlem is so popular that a reservation here costs €2. The beer garden is especially popular with students from the nearby Freie Universität Berlin, and a testing station is on-site.



Luise Dahlem, Königin-Luise-Straße 40-42, 14195 Berlin, www.luise-dahlem.de

Football in the Frannz Sommergarten

The Frannz Club at Kulturbrauerei in Prenzlauer Berg will show all evening games in its beer garden on a big screen at 9 pm. During the week, Radioeins controls the stage until 9pm, so reservations are only possible on weekends.

Frannz Club, Schönhauser Allee 36, 10435 Berlin, frannz.eu

Chestnuts in Prater

Beer has been flowing in the Prater beer garden in Prenzlauer Berg since 1837. Chestnut trees and fairy lights provide an idyllic settting for watching a game and drinking a few afterward. Nearby Mauerpark is a great place for a chat before the match.

Prater Biergarten Berlin, Kastanienallee 7-9, 10435 Berlin, www.pratergarten.de

The Saatwinkel ferry depot in Spandau

The Fährhaus Saatwinkel is directly on the Tegeler See and offers a beautiful view. But the view will be irrelevant during Euro. The restaurant and its historical beer garden will show every game.

Fährhaus Saatwinkel, Im Saatwinkel 15, 13599 Berlin, www.faehrhaus-saatwinkel.de

Nothing more German than Hofbräuhaus

Weisswurst and pretzels, half a litre of beer and footie: The Bavarian Hofbräuhaus at Alexanderplatz will be showing the European Championship matches in its beer garden from the start on June 11, but in the background and without the sound on. Fans can follow all German matches and the final with commentary on the upper floor.

Hofbräu Wirtshaus Berlin, Karl-Liebknecht-Str. 30, 10178 Berlin, www.hofbraeu-wirtshaus.de/berlin

Big screen at the posh Café am Neuen See

Fans will also find a home at Café am Neuen See this year. The beer garden in Tiergarten will show the games from the start Friday and will also have an indoor area with screens.

Lichtensteinallee 2, 10787 Berlin, www.cafeamneuensee.de

Fan mile in Rudow

A somewhat public viewing area in sourthern Berlin will replace the normal site at Brandenburg Gate. A beer garden on the grounds of a former farm with an old barn can seat up to 250. The location won't open until the first Germany game on 15 June. The beer garden will open two hours before kickoff. From the quarter-finals onwards, all matches will be shown regardless of whether Germany is playing or not.

Köpenicker Straße 182, 10997 Berlin

Or maybe just a sports bar

In addition to beer gardens, numerous Berlin sports bars will be showing the games. FC Magnetbar at Veteranenstrasse 26, Mitte; Schwalbe at Pappelallee 65, Mitte; and Tante Käthe in Mauerpark.

