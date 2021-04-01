Berlin - Like with any holiday (or Sunday), shops are going to close. Most of them, that is. This sparks the semi-annual holiday ritual of panic shopping among locals (which seems odd considering their knack for planning) and leads to pure panic among foreigners who have not yet developed the sixth Teutonic sense of when shops are open and closed.

But we've got you covered with a directory of places that will still be open and that offer more than your neighbourhood Späti . You'll still be able to pull together some form of your favourite Easter dish at the last minute, like every other foreigner here, and grab some toiletries.

Remember: Saturday 3 April is a normal shopping day but otherwise mask up with FFP2 masks. Keep your distance. And be patient.

Photo: Christian Schulz

Alexanderplatz Station

Rossmann

2 April - 9am to 8pm

4 April - 9am to 8pm

5 April - 9am to 8pm



Photo: imago images

Friedrichstraße station

Edeka

2 April - 8am to 10pm

4 April - 8am to 10pm

5 April - 8am to 10pm



Rossmann

2 April - 10am to 8pm

4 April - 10am to 8pm

5 April - 10am to 8pm

Gesundbrunnen station

Denn's (Organic food)

4 April - 8am to 9pm



Photo: imago images

Hauptbahnhof

Rewe

2 April - 8am to 10pm

4 April - 8am to 10pm

5 April - 8am to 10pm

Rossmann

2 April - 8am to 10pm

4 April - 8am to 10pm

5 April - 8am to 10pm

Lichtenberg station

Edeka

2 April - 8am to 10pm

4 April - 8am to 10pm

5 April - 8am to 10pm

Photo: imago images

Ostbahnhof

Rewe

2 April - 6am to 10pm

4 April - 6am to 10pm

5 April - 6am to 10pm

Südkreuz

Edeka

2 April - 8am to 10pm

4 April - 8am to 10pm

5 April - 8am to 10pm

Photo: imago images





Zoo station

Hit-Ullrich

2 April - 9am to 10pm

4 April - 9am to 10pm

5 April - 9am to 10pm