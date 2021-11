Meanwhile, the world's richest man #JeffBezos plays space cowboy. 1 spaceflight = more carbon than you emit in your entire life.



The 1% are fucking us

The 1% are putting the goal of 1.5C at risk



What could we do with Jeff's trillions? Check this out 👇https://t.co/fmUDW2Tf3R pic.twitter.com/2rJbH1fw0P