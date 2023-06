🚨Part 2: Prigozhin calls for Russia's Chief of General Staff Gerasimov & Defence Minister Shoigu to face execution by firing squad and he predicts it will happen. As I continue translating & transcribing you can encourage me by Subscribing or donating https://t.co/MJ1KfkDEF1✊ pic.twitter.com/T0P6LvvK7R