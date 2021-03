I am so excited to announce that for the first time ever, you're invited to our #EJAFOscars party! Join @EJAF, David and myself for an unforgettable evening with our dear friend @ActuallyNPH, the incredible @DUALIPA plus many fabulous surprise names. Exx🚀https://t.co/N5ws4Ii6IF pic.twitter.com/5vUjqXhuba