Wow thank you ⁦@NASAspinoff⁩ for this article We ❤️ the technology & are so proud to be associated with this space certified ⁦@OutlastTech⁩ Our customers ❤️ it too Helping to manage symptoms of #menopause #hotflash #hotflush #coolclothesforhotwomen pic.twitter.com/PGr3kSMzEF