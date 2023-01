Fieberhafte Suche nach radioaktiver Kapsel in Australien

A supplied image obtained on Friday, January 27, 2023, of a small round and silver capsule containing radioactive Caesium-137 that went missing in transportation between a mine site north of Newman and the north-eastern parts of Perth between 10-16 January. Radiation surveys are underway along stretches of outback highways in Western Australia after a radioactive capsule went missing from a truck. (AAP Image/Supplied by Department of Fire and Emergency Services WA) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PR IMAGE